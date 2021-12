TOLLESON, AZ — A man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Tolleson Monday night.

Tolleson police say a man was struck in a roadway near 99th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is speaking to authorities.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor at this time, police say.

An investigation is underway.