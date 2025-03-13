Pedestrian killed in crash near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A pedestrian is dead after a crash involving a vehicle near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. near the cross streets of 43rd and Clarendon avenues.

Police say a man was found at the scene with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead, despite life-saving measures.

The area is shut down in all directions and is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time during the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.