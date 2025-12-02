Pedestrian killed in crash near 32nd Street and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near 32nd Street and Broadway Road.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the victim, only identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts from first responders.

The vehicle involved stayed at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw multiple vehicles with damage, but it's unclear how those vehicles were connected to the crash or how many vehicles may have struck the pedestrian.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, which is shut down on Tuesday morning due to the incident.