Pedestrian killed, another hurt in hit-and-run crash near 39th and Southern avenues

PHOENIX — A hit-and-run crash in Phoenix left one person dead and another hurt late Sunday night.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials were called to the area of 39th and Southern avenues around 11 p.m. for reports of a crash involving two pedestrians.

One of the victims, a man, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The second victim was a woman who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved fled the scene. MCSO says the vehicle is believed to be white, silver, or light-colored. Evidence suggests the vehicle will have front-end damage to the grill, hood, and/or windshield.