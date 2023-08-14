Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Pedestrian killed, another hurt in hit-and-run crash near 39th and Southern avenues

Phoenix police are investigating two separate crashes involving pedestrians overnight.
39th and southern crash
Posted at 4:45 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 08:55:27-04

PHOENIX — A hit-and-run crash in Phoenix left one person dead and another hurt late Sunday night.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials were called to the area of 39th and Southern avenues around 11 p.m. for reports of a crash involving two pedestrians.

One of the victims, a man, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The second victim was a woman who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved fled the scene. MCSO says the vehicle is believed to be white, silver, or light-colored. Evidence suggests the vehicle will have front-end damage to the grill, hood, and/or windshield.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!