Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Pedestrian hit, killed near 5th Avenue and I-17 overnight

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Phoenix police
Posted

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian late Wednesday night.

Officials say the incident occurred around 5th Avenue and the Maricopa Freeway Access Road, near Interstate 17, around 11:35 p.m.

A man, who has not been named, was found with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the involved vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

It's unclear why the victim was in the roadway or what factors played a role in the collision.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen