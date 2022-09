PHOENIX — One person was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian in Phoenix Monday night.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Police say a man reportedly crossed Camelback Road mid-block when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. He has not been identified.

The driver of the vehicle is suspected of impairment.