Pedestrian hit and killed on I-10 near 40th Street

TEMPE, AZ — A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday afternoon along I-10 near 40th Street, just about a mile away from another deadly pedestrian crash that happened earlier in the day.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says that at around 1 p.m. on Monday, a man was seen running into and around the eastbound lanes of traffic in the area of I-10 and 40th Street. At one point DPS says the man attempted to get into someone's vehicle.

That man was eventually hit by a semi-truck and died at the scene.

Earlier Monday, a pedestrian was hit and killed near I-10 and Broadway Road.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-10 around 6:15 a.m.

DPS says the pedestrian, only identified as a woman, was walking eastbound within the freeway construction zone when she was struck by three vehicles.

The pedestrian was not a construction worker, DPS says, and may have been impaired at the time of the crash.