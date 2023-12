PHOENIX — A pedestrian was hit and killed along Interstate 10 near State Route 143 early Monday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-10 around 6 a.m.

Some lanes of traffic are restricted due to the crash, but the freeway remains open. Expect some delays in the area.

Check current traffic conditions here.

No further information was immediately available. Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.