Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in west Phoenix late Saturday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the scene just before 11 p.m. by Glendale police near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road for an active deadly crash investigation after evidence showed the original crash happened in Phoenix.

Authorities learned a man was driving a truck north on 59th Avenue when he ran a red light and hit a man walking in the crosswalk. After hitting that victim, the truck then hit a car going through the intersection and finally, the truck stopped when it hit a bus stop on the other side of the intersection.

The pedestrian victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

The driver of the truck fled the scene, leaving a woman in the passenger seat.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The two people in the vehicle hit had minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

The suspect has been identified, but police have not released his identity. He has not yet been located.