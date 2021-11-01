PD: Search continues for hit-and-run driver who killed girlfriend in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police and family are asking for the public's help to locate a man who reportedly ran over and killed his girlfriend in west Phoenix last month.

During a press conference Monday, Phoenix police provided new details on the deadly crash that happened on October 23.

Just before 3 p.m., officers were called to 59th Avenue and Palm Lane after a woman was struck by a vehicle, according to Phoenix police.

An off-duty officer reportedly spotted a box-style truck that was traveling on Palm Lane.

The passenger, identified as 42-year-old Jeannie Garza Montoya, was trying to get out of the vehicle while it was moving, police said.

Phoenix Police Department

Montoya then stepped out of the vehicle and was reportedly run over by the truck while it continued to move.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Delano Pore, stopped, approached the officer who was trying to help Montoya, then got back in the truck and fled the scene, police said.

The suspect vehicle was later located nearby, abandoned.

Pore was identified as Montoya's boyfriend by Jeannie's sisters who spoke during the press conference Monday.

Montoya's family members pleaded to the community for any information that could lead to Pore's arrest.

"We just ask if you know anybody can help us with any information to catch him and turn him in, you know? That way we can completely lay my sister to rest and get her justice and send her home. And we can all be at peace knowing he's not out there anymore. And he can't take anybody else's family from them," Jeannie's sister, Stephanie Montoya said.

Pore is believed to be in Arizona or California, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.