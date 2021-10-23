Watch
Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run near 59th Avenue and Palm Lane

Posted at 4:36 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 19:36:09-04

PHOENIX — Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday.

Just after 3 p.m., officers were called to 59th Avenue and Palm Lane after a woman was struck by a vehicle, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officials pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The vehicle that struck the woman did not stay at the scene and was later located nearby without anyone inside, police said.

Police say they are working to identify the driver of the vehicle and that the investigation is ongoing.

Officials said 59th Avenue will see restrictions from McDowell Road to Encanto Boulevard into the evening Saturday.

