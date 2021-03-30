Menu

PD: Pedestrian dies following crash near McDowell Road and 67th Avenue

ABC15
Posted at 10:04 AM, Mar 30, 2021
PHOENIX — Police say a woman died after she allegedly began to cross the intersection of McDowell Road and 67th Avenue and was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Phoenix police say officers arrived at the scene and found a 70-year-old woman who was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told authorities the pedestrian was reportedly crossing and did not stop for a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene. Authorities have not identified the woman.

Officials say impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

