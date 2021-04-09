PD: Driver arrested, asked witness to lie after deadly Gilbert crash

GILBERT, AZ — Police say a woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that happened in Gilbert in February.

According to court paperwork, Angelica Burruel was driving north on Greenfield Road south of Pecos Road when she crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic, driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Burruel’s vehicle then crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing the other driver. The identity of the driver killed has not been released.

A witness on scene says that Burruel’s vehicle was on its roof after the crash. After the witness helped her out of the vehicle, Burruel allegedly asked the witness to tell police that her boyfriend was driving and that he had fled the scene on foot.

According to data retrieved from the vehicle’s computer system, there was only one person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Blood samples taken from Burruel showed that she had five different medications in her system at the time of the crash, including oxycodone.

After the blood sample results came back, Burruel was arrested at her home on April 8.

Burruel currently faces one count of manslaughter, reckless driving.