PD: 1 dead, 1 injured in collision US60 near 83rd Avenue

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are investigating after a deadly collision on Grand Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Police say when they arrived on the scene on US60 near 83rd Avenue, one person was pronounced dead.

@PeoriaPoliceAZ are investigating a fatal traffic collision in the area of 8500 NW Grand Ave. Grand Ave between 8300-8700 will be shut down while our Traffic Services Section investigates #TrafficAlert #peoriapdaz #peoriaaz pic.twitter.com/CStpR3FUpt — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) April 10, 2021

Officers say one other person was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.