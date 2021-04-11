Watch
PD: 1 dead, 1 injured in collision US60 near 83rd Avenue

Posted at 7:59 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 23:00:49-04

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are investigating after a deadly collision on Grand Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Police say when they arrived on the scene on US60 near 83rd Avenue, one person was pronounced dead.

Officers say one other person was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.

