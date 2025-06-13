Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One person seriously hurt after wrong-way crash on Loop 303 near Lone Mountain Parkway

When troopers arrived, they found multiple vehicles involved in the crash
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Loop 303 and Lone Mountain WW crash
Posted
and last updated

PEORIA, AZ — One person was seriously hurt Friday after a serious wrong-way crash on Loop 303 in Peoria.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were called to the freeway near Lone Mountain Parkway for the crash just after 1:15 p.m.

When troopers arrived, they found multiple vehicles involved in the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Peoria Fire.

DPS officials say the wrong-way driver may have been suicidal as they were driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Peoria police are now investigating the crash.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen