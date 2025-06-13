One person seriously hurt after wrong-way crash on Loop 303 near Lone Mountain Parkway

PEORIA, AZ — One person was seriously hurt Friday after a serious wrong-way crash on Loop 303 in Peoria.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were called to the freeway near Lone Mountain Parkway for the crash just after 1:15 p.m.

When troopers arrived, they found multiple vehicles involved in the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Peoria Fire.

DPS officials say the wrong-way driver may have been suicidal as they were driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Peoria police are now investigating the crash.