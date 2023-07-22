Watch Now
One person killed in Loop 202 Santan crash near Loop 101 Saturday morning

Three vehicles involved in rollover crash
Posted at 8:35 AM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 11:52:00-04

CHANDLER, AZ — One person has died after a crash on Loop 202 Santan in Chandler Saturday morning.

The three-vehicle rollover crash happened westbound near Loop 101 Price, according to the Department of Public Safety.

DPS says traffic is closed on Loop 202 in the area westbound and being diverted onto Loop 101 northbound.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the freeway. Eastbound Loop 202 is not impacted.

DPS has not given any information about the person killed in the crash.

Details on what led to the crash have not been released.

