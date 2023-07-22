One person killed in Loop 202 Santan crash near Loop 101 Saturday morning

CHANDLER, AZ — One person has died after a crash on Loop 202 Santan in Chandler Saturday morning.

The three-vehicle rollover crash happened westbound near Loop 101 Price, according to the Department of Public Safety.

DPS says traffic is closed on Loop 202 in the area westbound and being diverted onto Loop 101 northbound.

*CLOSURE*



Loop 202 Santan westbound is CLOSED in Chandler.



The closure is due to a crash near Price Road.



Traffic is being diverted to Loop 101 Price.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/l7xXgnHhYI — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 22, 2023

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the freeway. Eastbound Loop 202 is not impacted.

DPS has not given any information about the person killed in the crash.

Details on what led to the crash have not been released.