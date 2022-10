PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix.

The incident occurred near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road early Monday morning.

Officials on scene told ABC15 that one person was killed in the crash and the driver involved took off from the scene.

According to preliminary information, a possible vehicle of interest is described as a gold-colored sedan.

Further details about the crash have not yet been released.

