One person in critical condition after car crashes into a home near 67th Avenue and Loop 101

GLENDALE, AZ — One person is in critical condition after a car crashed into a home in Glendale Sunday night.

Police say the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. in the area of 67th Avenue and Loop 101.

People were reportedly inside the home at the time of the crash. One person who was inside was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating whether impairment is a factor, but say that it is unknown at this time how the driver lost control of the vehicle.

This incident is under investigation.