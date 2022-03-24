One killed, one hurt in crash near MC-85 and Cotton Lane

GOODYEAR, AZ — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash in the West Valley overnight.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred around 12:35 a.m. Thursday along MC-85 near Cotton Lane.
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck and one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both patients were men, MCSO says.
Detectives are working to determine the cause of the crash.
UPDATE: MC-85 Westbound & Eastbound between Cotton Ln and Perryville Rd is still CLOSED due to a police investigation from an earlier crash. Please avoid the area. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/ZTmfsuIfdw— MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) March 24, 2022