One killed, one hurt in crash near MC-85 and Cotton Lane

A deadly crash occurred overnight along MC-85 near Cotton Lane.
Posted at 6:18 AM, Mar 24, 2022
GOODYEAR, AZ — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash in the West Valley overnight.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred around 12:35 a.m. Thursday along MC-85 near Cotton Lane.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck and one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both patients were men, MCSO says.

Detectives are working to determine the cause of the crash.

