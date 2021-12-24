One killed in head-on crash along US 60 near Morristown

MORRISTOWN, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say one person was killed in a head-on crash along US-60 near Morristown on Christmas Eve.

The incident occurred near milepost 116 around 11 a.m.

DPS says a vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic, hitting another car. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the center line was killed in the crash.

The occupants of the vehicle that was struck also suffered injuries, but further details were not immediately available.

It’s not clear what led to the crash or if it was a weather-related incident.

The roadway was shut down for nearly two hours after the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.