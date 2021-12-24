LIVE UPDATES: Weather-related closures, impacts across Arizona

Rain and snow is causing road closures and other impacts around the state on Christmas Eve.

More than an inch of rain had fallen in parts of the Valley Friday morning and several inches of snow in parts of the high country with more expected into Christmas Day.

If you're headed out on the roads or traveling for Christmas, use caution due to hazardous weather conditions.

Here are the latest updates of what's happening around the Valley and other parts of Arizona:

12:18 p.m.

Christmas Eve 2021 is now the second wettest Christmas Eve on record for Phoenix 🌧️



Still time to break the all-time record, but rain will start winding down in a couple of hours... @abc15 #azwx pic.twitter.com/4VKb2zGJha — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) December 24, 2021

CLOSED: I-17 SB is closed at milepost 272 near Camp Verde due to a jackknifed trailer. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/AhzXd59s6a — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 24, 2021

12:15 p.m.

CLOSED: US 60 WB is closed at milepost 116 WB near Wickenburg. There is no estimated reopening time. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/awuBPptxRZ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 24, 2021

11:47 a.m.

Due to significantly increased winds, GCX will now be placed on wind hold until further notice. — Arizona Snowbowl Updates (@AZSBUpdates) December 24, 2021

11:30 a.m.

Snowfall reports as of 11 AM MST this morning for the snow that fell last night and continues into this morning.



Don't see your location? Let us know as a reply!



Check latest forecast at https://t.co/j8hirxlA0S



Check https://t.co/XrF6VRMObL for latest road conditions.#azwx pic.twitter.com/YLI82pkPaM — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 24, 2021

As if the rain and snow wasn't enough...



Thunderstorms now impacting portions of Mohave County, including Kingman and Dolan Springs. @abc15 #azwx pic.twitter.com/9Oj4sN3Qia — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) December 24, 2021

11:13 a.m.

The intersection of 48th Street and Warner Road will be closed due to flooding for the foreseeable future. Please avoid the area, and drive safe! pic.twitter.com/tFWAz69fjT — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) December 24, 2021

Grand Canyon Express is temporarily closed due to mechanical issues paired with the weather. Our team is working swiftly to get this issue resolved immediately. — Arizona Snowbowl Updates (@AZSBUpdates) December 24, 2021

10:30 a.m.

Many Valley spots with nearly an inch of rainfall already...and more is on the way. @abc15 #azwx pic.twitter.com/AeKdUMRp11 — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) December 24, 2021

CLOSED: SR 260 is closed between milepost 302 near Heber-Overgaard and milepost 277 near Kohls Ranch due extreme weather conditions. #aztraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/6tzs1GTLyH — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 24, 2021

9:36 a.m.