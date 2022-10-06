Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One killed in crash along I-10 west of the Valley

One person was killed in the crash and three others were hospitalized.
I-10 Westbound Tonopah crash
Posted at 5:09 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 08:13:41-04

TONOPAH, AZ — One person was killed in a crash along Interstate 10 west of the Valley early Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say two vehicles, including a commercial vehicle, crashed around 4 a.m. near milepost 99, which is near Tonopah/Wintersburg.

One person died in the crash. Three others were taken to hospitals for treatment.

DPS says the roadway will be closed eastbound at Wintersburg Road to 339th Ave while the collision is being investigated.

ADOT says westbound lanes are also impacted.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!