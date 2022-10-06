One killed in crash along I-10 west of the Valley

TONOPAH, AZ — One person was killed in a crash along Interstate 10 west of the Valley early Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say two vehicles, including a commercial vehicle, crashed around 4 a.m. near milepost 99, which is near Tonopah/Wintersburg.

One person died in the crash. Three others were taken to hospitals for treatment.

DPS says the roadway will be closed eastbound at Wintersburg Road to 339th Ave while the collision is being investigated.

ADOT says westbound lanes are also impacted.

I-10 westbound at milepost 99 near Hassayampa River: A crash is blocking the left lanes.#I10 #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/C0U6RLY1rt — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 6, 2022

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.