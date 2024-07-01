Watch Now
One dead, two seriously hurt after crash near Priest Drive and Loop 202

ADOT cameras showed that the vehicle had caught fire
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jun 30, 2024

TEMPE, AZ — One person is dead and two others are seriously hurt after a crash near Priest Drive and Loop 202.

Around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Tempe police say a vehicle had crashed head-on into a light pole.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed the vehicle had caught fire.

One person died after the crash and two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the are major closures in the area and suggest that drivers take alternate routes.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

