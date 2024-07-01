One dead, two seriously hurt after crash near Priest Drive and Loop 202

TEMPE, AZ — One person is dead and two others are seriously hurt after a crash near Priest Drive and Loop 202.

Around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Tempe police say a vehicle had crashed head-on into a light pole.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed the vehicle had caught fire.

One person died after the crash and two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the are major closures in the area and suggest that drivers take alternate routes.

Tempe Police is responded to a serious traffic collision in the area of Priest Dr and the loop 202. Please consider alternate routes as there are major closures in the area. pic.twitter.com/yRLztquogx — Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) June 30, 2024

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.