One dead, two hurt after crash involving motorcycle near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue

MESA, AZ — A 23-year-old man is dead and two others are hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle Friday night in Mesa.

Mesa police say they were called just after 9:45 p.m. to the area near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue for a serious crash.

When officers arrived, they found a car and a motorcycle had been involved in a crash.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Alex Calderon, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Calderon later died at the hospital.

Two people were in the car at the time of the crash.

They were both taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Both people have since been released.

Police believe Calderon was traveling west on Southern at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the car, which was waiting at a light and had started a left turn.

The motorcycle crashed into the car as it was turning left.

Police say as is protocol, the driver of the Mazda was tested for impairment and processed for DUI. They did not indicate if they believed impairment was a factor in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.