QUEEN CREEK, AZ — One person is dead and four others are hurt after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Queen Creek.

Queen Creek Police say Rittenhouse Road is closed between Riggs Road and Cloud Road as they investigate the scene.

Five people were reportedly in the vehicle. The conditions of the four people hurt are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC15 and ABC15.com for more updates.