One dead, another hurt after Amazon semi-truck crashes on I-10 in far West Valley

TONOPAH, AZ — Interstate 10 heading eastbound into Phoenix is closed near Wintersburg after a deadly crash involving an Amazon semi-truck.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the tractor-trailer struck an overpass and is stopped in the median of I-10.
Two people in the vehicle were reported to have serious injuries.
I-10 eastbound is closed at Hassayampa Rd due to a crash at milepost 103.
Expect delays & seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGgA1 & the AZ511 app: https://t.co/bCKuJCrkuo pic.twitter.com/r3RDbyOCUy
One of those people later died from their injuries, according to DPS.
The victim has not yet been identified.
The eastbound lanes of I-10 are shut down near Wintersburg because of the crash.
There is no estimated reopening time.
DPS officials believe the semi may have experienced a blowout, but it remains under investigation.