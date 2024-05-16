Watch Now
One dead, another hurt after Amazon semi-truck crashes on I-10 in far West Valley

I-10 eastbound is shut down near Wintersburg, according to ADOT
I-10 far west valley crash 5-16
Posted at 2:31 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 18:12:59-04

TONOPAH, AZ — Interstate 10 heading eastbound into Phoenix is closed near Wintersburg after a deadly crash involving an Amazon semi-truck.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the tractor-trailer struck an overpass and is stopped in the median of I-10.

Two people in the vehicle were reported to have serious injuries.

One of those people later died from their injuries, according to DPS.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 are shut down near Wintersburg because of the crash.

There is no estimated reopening time.

DPS officials believe the semi may have experienced a blowout, but it remains under investigation.

