One dead, another hurt after Amazon semi-truck crashes on I-10 in far West Valley

TONOPAH, AZ — Interstate 10 heading eastbound into Phoenix is closed near Wintersburg after a deadly crash involving an Amazon semi-truck.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the tractor-trailer struck an overpass and is stopped in the median of I-10.

Watch video from the scene in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Two people in the vehicle were reported to have serious injuries.

*CLOSURE*



I-10 eastbound is closed at Hassayampa Rd due to a crash at milepost 103.



Expect delays & seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.



For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGgA1 & the AZ511 app: https://t.co/bCKuJCrkuo pic.twitter.com/r3RDbyOCUy — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 16, 2024

One of those people later died from their injuries, according to DPS.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 are shut down near Wintersburg because of the crash.

There is no estimated reopening time.

DPS officials believe the semi may have experienced a blowout, but it remains under investigation.