One dead after three-vehicle crash involving Valley metro bus near Gilbert and Southern avenues

No one on the bus was hurt in the crash
Gilbert Ave and Southern ave bus crash 3-9-24
Posted at 9:09 AM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 11:31:39-05

MESA, AZ — One person is dead after a crash involving a Valley Metro bus Saturday morning in Mesa.

Mesa police say it happened just before 5:45 a.m. near Gilbert and Southern avenues.

When officers arrived, they found three vehicles involved in the crash, a car, a truck, and a Valley Metro bus.

The only person in the car was trapped inside the vehicle. The driver, only identified as a man at this point, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was reportedly hurt in the truck or on the Valley Metro bus.

Police believe the car was driving eastbound on Southern when it crossed the center line and first hit the bus that was heading westbound.

After hitting the bus, the vehicle started spinning and then hit the truck.

The crash remains under investigation.

