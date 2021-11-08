Watch
One dead after multiple crashes close westbound U.S. 60 near Priest Drive

ADOT
ADOT priest 60 crash
Posted at 11:40 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 13:51:50-05

TEMPE — One person has died and others were injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash on the U.S. 60 in Tempe on Monday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 are currently closed at Mill Avenue, DPS and the Arizona Department of Transportation said, while the crash investigation is primarily located near Priest Drive. There is no estimate for when the freeway could reopen.

DPS said three vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi-truck. Details about the person who died and those injured were not immediately released.

