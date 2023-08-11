One dead after multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycle on Loop-101 near Tatum

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Loop 101 near Tatum Boulevard Thursday night.

It is unknown exactly how many vehicles were involved or if there are any other injuries.

L-101 westbound lanes near Tatum are closed while the crash is under investigation.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

This crash is currently under investigation.