One dead after multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycle on Loop-101 near Tatum

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Loop 101 near Tatum Boulevard Thursday night.
It is unknown exactly how many vehicles were involved or if there are any other injuries.
L-101 westbound lanes near Tatum are closed while the crash is under investigation.
There is no estimated time to reopen.
*CLOSURE*— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 11, 2023
Loop 101 Pima westbound is closed at Tatum.
The closure is due to a crash at milepost 31.
Expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/R37a94J7rV
This crash is currently under investigation.