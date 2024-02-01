Watch Now
One dead after motorcycle trying to flee traffic stop crashes in Maricopa

The motorcycle rider has not yet been identified
Posted at 8:00 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 12:31:13-05

MARICOPA, AZ — One person is dead after a motorcycle crashed while trying to flee a traffic stop in Maricopa early Thursday morning.

Maricopa city officials say a police officer attempted to pull over the motorcycle that was heading south on John Wayne Parkway around 3 a.m.

The rider initially stopped near John Wayne Parkway and Honeycutt Road. Before completing the traffic stop, the motorcyclist took off from the scene.

The motorcycle rider then crashed on John Wayne Parkway near North Alterra Parkway.

Officials say the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

That person has not been identified.

