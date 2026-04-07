One dead after medical emergency leads to crash along I-10 near Verrado Way

BUCKEYE, AZ — One person has died after a crash along I-10 near Verrado Way in the far West Valley.

The collision occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of the freeway.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency, leading to a crash with another vehicle.

That driver, identified as a 66-year-old man, was later pronounced dead.

DPS says juveniles were among those who suffered injuries during the collision, but their injuries are minor.

No other details were immediately available.