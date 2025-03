One person is dead and two others are injured after a rollover crash involving a motorhome just west of the Valley.

On Monday afternoon, emergency crews were called to State Route 85 at milepost 142, west of Buckeye, for a crash.

DPS says three people were on board the motorhome when it overturned in the northbound lanes.

Three people were taken to a hospital for treatment where one of them was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.