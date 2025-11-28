Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One dead after apparent hit-and-run crash in West Valley

No suspect vehicle description has been released
AVONDALE, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's officials are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash early Friday morning in the Avondale area.

Deputies were called to the area of 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 2 a.m. for reports of someone lying along the roadway. When they arrived, they located an injured man and immediately started performing life-saving measures. Despite efforts, the man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe the man was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle involved has not yet been located.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials have not provided more information on a possible suspect vehicle.

