Northbound Loop 303 shut down due to crash near Peoria Avenue

Northbound Loop 303 is shut down due to a crash near Peoria Avenue Monday morning. Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Northern Avenue.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a crash occurred in the area but they did not immediately provide information on what vehicles were involved or what injuries were reported.

Aerial video from the scene showed a red motorcycle down on the Peoria Avenue offramp and a pickup truck stopped with multiple troopers on Peoria Avenue.

Traffic is exiting Loop 303 at Northern Avenue. Expect delays in the area.

