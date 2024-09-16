Northbound Loop 303 shut down due to crash near Peoria Avenue

Northbound Loop 303 is shut down due to a crash near Peoria Avenue Monday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a crash occurred in the area but they did not immediately provide information on what vehicles were involved or what injuries were reported.

Aerial video from the scene showed a red motorcycle down on the Peoria Avenue offramp and a pickup truck stopped with multiple troopers on Peoria Avenue.

Traffic is exiting Loop 303 at Northern Avenue. Expect delays in the area.

