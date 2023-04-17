Two hospitalized, northbound L-101 closed at Cactus Road after shooting

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Northbound lanes of Loop 101 are closed at Cactus Road after a shooting Sunday evening.

Officials say two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

No suspects are outstanding and there is no danger to the public, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The freeway is closed between Cactus Road and Raintree Drive. There is no estimated time for reopening.

It is currently unknown what led to the shooting.