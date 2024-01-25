Watch Now
Northbound I-17 lanes closed near Union Hills Road after deadly motorcycle crash

PHOENIX — Northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed near Union Hills Road after a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday night.

Officials have not said what led up to the crash.

The motorcyclist has not been identified.

There is no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.

