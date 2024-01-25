Northbound I-17 lanes closed near Union Hills Road after deadly motorcycle crash

PHOENIX — Northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed near Union Hills Road after a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday night.

Officials have not said what led up to the crash.

I-17 NB remains closed at Union Hills Drive in Phoenix due to a serious crash. All traffic must exit at Yorkshire Drive.



The motorcyclist has not been identified.

There is no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.