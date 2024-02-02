Watch Now
Snow, disabled vehicles shut down portion of I-17 near Munds Park

According to ADOT and Arizona Department of Public Safety officials, multiple commercial vehicles are reportedly stuck in the snow and snow plows are unable to get around them.
Posted at 5:42 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 08:45:20-05

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Snowy conditions Friday morning led to the closure of northbound I-17 near Munds Park.

According to Arizona Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety officials, multiple commercial vehicles were reportedly stuck in the snow south of Munds Park, and snow plows were unable to get around them.

Northbound traffic was shut down but it has since partially reopened at milepost 310 (north of Stoneman Lake Road).

Southbound lanes were not impacted.

Keep an eye on current traffic conditions here.

