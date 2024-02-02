Snow, disabled vehicles shut down portion of I-17 near Munds Park

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Snowy conditions Friday morning led to the closure of northbound I-17 near Munds Park.

According to Arizona Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety officials, multiple commercial vehicles were reportedly stuck in the snow south of Munds Park, and snow plows were unable to get around them.

Northbound traffic was shut down but it has since partially reopened at milepost 310 (north of Stoneman Lake Road).

Southbound lanes were not impacted.

