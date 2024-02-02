Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? (2/1/24)

Rain is widespread across the Valley and expected to continue Friday
Screenshot 2024-02-01 at 9.37.13 PM.png
Arizona Department of Transportation
Screenshot 2024-02-01 at 9.37.13 PM.png
Posted at 9:50 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 23:50:13-05

Much of the Valley saw rain as storms passed through Thursday evening! Rain is expected to continue on Friday.

RELATED: ABC15 Weather Action days as another winter storm moves in

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated Thursday at 9:40 p.m.)

Ahwatukee: 0.08"

Anthem: 0.16"

Buckeye: 0.20"

Chandler: 0.04"

Dreamy Draw Dam: 0.16"

El Mirage: 0.16"

Gilbert: 0.04"

Glendale: 0.08"

Goodyear: 0.12"

Lake Pleasant: 0.16"

Laveen: 0.08"

Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.04"

Morristown: 0.16"

Paradise Valley: 0.12"

Peoria (Grand Ave/Peoria Ave): 0.08

Phoenix (Downtown): 0.08"

Phoenix (Deer Valley Airport): 0.16"

Queen Creek: 0.04"

Scottsdale: 0.04"

Sun City West: 0.12"

Tempe (Near Salt River and Priest Drive): 0.12"

White Tank Mountain Regional Park: 0.08"

Wickenburg: 0.20"

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61