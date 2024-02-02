RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? (2/1/24)

Much of the Valley saw rain as storms passed through Thursday evening! Rain is expected to continue on Friday.

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated Thursday at 9:40 p.m.)

Ahwatukee: 0.08"

Anthem: 0.16"

Buckeye: 0.20"

Chandler: 0.04"

Dreamy Draw Dam: 0.16"

El Mirage: 0.16"

Gilbert: 0.04"

Glendale: 0.08"

Goodyear: 0.12"

Lake Pleasant: 0.16"

Laveen: 0.08"

Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.04"

Morristown: 0.16"

Paradise Valley: 0.12"

Peoria (Grand Ave/Peoria Ave): 0.08

Phoenix (Downtown): 0.08"

Phoenix (Deer Valley Airport): 0.16"

Queen Creek: 0.04"

Scottsdale: 0.04"

Sun City West: 0.12"

Tempe (Near Salt River and Priest Drive): 0.12"

White Tank Mountain Regional Park: 0.08"

Wickenburg: 0.20"