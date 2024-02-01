MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: ABC15 Weather Action days as another winter storm moves in

PHOENIX — High pressure has been sending temperatures soaring and bringing the first 80s of the year to Phoenix this week.

But, now we're tracking a winter storm that's on the way today and tonight.

Winds will pick up, temperatures will drop and rain and snow will impact Arizona starting this afternoon and continuing through the day Friday.

Due to the impacts to outdoor activities and travel across Arizona, today and Friday are ABC15 Weather Action Days. Take action now to get ready for this storm. Today is a good day to run those errands before the rain and snow hit tonight in the Valley and across Arizona's high country.

We could pick up half an inch to an inch of rain in parts of the Valley and three to six inches of snow in Flagstaff.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect from tonight to Friday night for areas above 7,000 feet along the eastern Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains, including for spots like Heber and Show Low.

Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect for areas above 6,000 feet in north-central Arizona and in parts of northeast and southeast Arizona, including spots near the Grand Canyon, Flagstaff and Window Rock from tonight to Friday night.

Areas above 7,000 feet could pick up around a foot of snow through Saturday morning, with as much as 6 inches of snow possible in spots above 6,000 feet, including places like Flagstaff.

Most accumulating snowfall with this storm will happen above 5,500 feet in elevation, but a dropping snow level could bring flurries into places as low as 4,500 feet in elevation by Saturday morning.

Wind gusts could go as high as 40 to 50 mph in northern Arizona, which means blowing snow and low visibility will be an issue in the high country, too.

Valley wind gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph today and on Friday.

Our weather pattern will stay active through mid-February with a few more storms on the way. That could keep rain chances in the forecast for the Phoenix Open this year. More details to come on that next week.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.73" (-0.14" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.84"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

