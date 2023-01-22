Watch Now
Child critical, another hurt after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near 43rd Avenue

I-10 westbound is closed at 43rd Avenue
Posted at 7:01 PM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 21:21:03-05

Two children were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 at 43rd Avenue Saturday night.

Officials say a child was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition and one teenager was taken in stable condition.

I-10 westbound is currently closed at 43rd Avenue.

What led up to the crash is currently under investigation.

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

