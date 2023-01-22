Child critical, another hurt after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near 43rd Avenue

Two children were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 at 43rd Avenue Saturday night.
Officials say a child was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition and one teenager was taken in stable condition.
I-10 westbound is currently closed at 43rd Avenue.
What led up to the crash is currently under investigation.
*CLOSURE*— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 22, 2023
I-10 westbound at 43rd Ave: All lanes are closed.
The closure is due to a crash at milepost 140.
Expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/Cvex15SyKj
There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.
