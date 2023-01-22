Child critical, another hurt after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near 43rd Avenue

Two children were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 at 43rd Avenue Saturday night.

Officials say a child was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition and one teenager was taken in stable condition.

I-10 westbound is currently closed at 43rd Avenue.

What led up to the crash is currently under investigation.

*CLOSURE*



I-10 westbound at 43rd Ave: All lanes are closed.



The closure is due to a crash at milepost 140.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/Cvex15SyKj — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 22, 2023

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.