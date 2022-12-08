Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed in crash near US 60 and Greenfield

Posted at 9:46 AM, Dec 08, 2022
MESA, AZ — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along US 60 in Mesa on Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near Greenfield Road.

The motorcyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries at the scene.

Several lanes of traffic were blocked due to the crash and investigation.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

