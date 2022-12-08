Motorcyclist killed in crash near US 60 and Greenfield

MESA, AZ — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along US 60 in Mesa on Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near Greenfield Road.

The motorcyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries at the scene.

Several lanes of traffic were blocked due to the crash and investigation.

US 60 westbound after Greenfield Road: A crash is blocking the HOV and left lanes.#US60 #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/wzl9Fonrgr — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 8, 2022

The cause of the crash has not been determined.