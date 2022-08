PEORIA, AZ — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after hitting a donkey on Loop 303 Monday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened eastbound near Lake Pleasant Parkway around 5:30 a.m.

The exact condition of the motorcyclist when taken to the hospital was not immediately released.

Eastbound lanes of Loop 303 were closed in the area for several hours but have since reopened.

It's unclear if speed or impairment played a factor in the crash.