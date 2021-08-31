Motorcyclist dies in crash on Loop 202 near Priest Drive

TEMPE, AZ — Officials say a Phoenix man has died after losing control of his motorcycle on Loop 202 near Priest Drive Monday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a Honda motorcycle, driven by 33-year-old Russell Cuny of Phoenix, lost control while traveling on the eastbound lanes of Loop 202.

The driver lost control and crossed all lanes of traffic for unknown reasons, DPS said.

The motorcycle then hit the wall on the south side of the highway, throwing Cuny from the motorcycle and into the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused lane closures on Loop 202 but have since reopened.