Motorcyclist dies after crashing into farming equipment on US 80 near Patterson Road

BUCKEYE VALLEY, AZ — Officials say a motorcyclist traveling on the old US 80 has died after crashing into a piece of farming equipment Saturday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle rider was driving northbound on the old US 80 near Patterson Road when they lost control and ran into a piece of farming equipment.

The rider, only identified as an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were provided.

Detectives are now investigating the incident.

Stay with ABC15 as we continue to update this developing story.