Watch
Traffic

Actions

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into farming equipment on US 80 near Patterson Road

items.[0].image.alt
Luis Anaya/ABC15
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office continues to search for Phoenix hit-and-run driver
Posted at 3:49 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 17:49:32-05

BUCKEYE VALLEY, AZ — Officials say a motorcyclist traveling on the old US 80 has died after crashing into a piece of farming equipment Saturday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle rider was driving northbound on the old US 80 near Patterson Road when they lost control and ran into a piece of farming equipment.

The rider, only identified as an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were provided.

Detectives are now investigating the incident.

Stay with ABC15 as we continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV