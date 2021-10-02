Motorcyclist dies after crash near Cave Creek and Cactus roads

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a vehicle and another motorcyclist near Cave Creek and Cactus roads Saturday.
At about 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle collision near the area.
Officers learned the crash involved two motorcycles and a white sedan.
A male motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Traffic in the area will be restricted for some time.
An investigation is ongoing.