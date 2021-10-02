Watch
Motorcyclist dies after crash near Cave Creek and Cactus roads

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a vehicle and another motorcyclist near Cave Creek and Cactus roads Saturday.

At about 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle collision near the area.

Officers learned the crash involved two motorcycles and a white sedan.

A male motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Traffic in the area will be restricted for some time.

An investigation is ongoing.

