Motorcyclist dead after overnight crash near Rural and Baseline Roads

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are investigating an accident that left a motorcyclist dead near Rural and Baseline Roads.

Google crash location near Rural and Baseline

Police say got a call just after 10 p.m. Saturday night regarding a crash involving a motorcycle.

The rider was taken to the hospital where they ultimately died from their injuries.

According to reports, the motorcyclist was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, and they failed to control their vehicle, causing them to rear-end the car in front of them.

Tempe PD has not released the identity of the rider yet.