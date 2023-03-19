Watch Now
Motorcyclist dead after overnight crash near Rural and Baseline Roads

crime scene tape police line generic
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 10:02 AM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 13:02:36-04

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are investigating an accident that left a motorcyclist dead near Rural and Baseline Roads.

crash location
crash location near Rural and Baseline

Police say got a call just after 10 p.m. Saturday night regarding a crash involving a motorcycle.

The rider was taken to the hospital where they ultimately died from their injuries.

According to reports, the motorcyclist was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, and they failed to control their vehicle, causing them to rear-end the car in front of them.

Tempe PD has not released the identity of the rider yet.

