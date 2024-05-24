Motorcyclist dead after a crash with a semi near MC-85 and Baseline Road

BUCKEYE, AZ — A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed with a semi early this morning in the far West Valley.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near MC-85 and Baseline Road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt, according to MCSO.

It's not known if speed or any other factors contributed to the crash at this point.

The semi reportedly had a diesel spill because of the crash.

The roadway remains closed as the crash investigation continues and the diesel is cleaned up.

It's not clear when the roadway will reopen.