Motorcyclist dead after a crash near Camelback Ranch in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday morning near Camelback Ranch in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 107th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, just north of the ballpark, at about 10:30 a.m. for a report of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found a car and a motorcycle involved in the crash.

The man driving the motorcycle had life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

He has not yet been identified.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.