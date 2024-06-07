More closures underway along I-17, I-10 and L-101 this weekend (June 7-10)

Another round of closures are scheduled this weekend for various construction projects around the Valley.

The following closures are in place, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:

Northbound I-17 closed between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 10) for pavement improvement work. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley and Pinnacle Peak roads closed. Please allow extra travel time and avoid the closure if possible by traveling before it begins Friday night.

Primary Detour: Northbound I-17 drivers are advised to use the posted detour route on westbound Happy Valley Road to northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Loop 303 to return to I-17. Drivers in the southeast Valley (including travelers on I-10 from the Tucson area) can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to westbound I-10 (near 59th Avenue) and northbound Loop 303. Please note that traffic is lighter during early morning and late evening.

