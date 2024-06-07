More closures underway along I-17, I-10 and L-101 this weekend (June 7-10)

Another round of closures are scheduled this weekend for various construction projects around the Valley.
The following closures are in place, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Northbound I-17 closed between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 10) for pavement improvement work. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley and Pinnacle Peak roads closed. Please allow extra travel time and avoid the closure if possible by traveling before it begins Friday night.
- Primary Detour: Northbound I-17 drivers are advised to use the posted detour route on westbound Happy Valley Road to northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Loop 303 to return to I-17. Drivers in the southeast Valley (including travelers on I-10 from the Tucson area) can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to westbound I-10 (near 59th Avenue) and northbound Loop 303. Please note that traffic is lighter during early morning and late evening.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Warner Road and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 10) for pavement improvement work.
- Detour: Consider using westbound I-10 as an alternate freeway route to US 60 or northbound Dobson Road and McClintock Drive as local routes to travel beyond the Loop 101 closure.
- Interstate 10 narrowed to two lanes in both directions between Broadway Road and 48th Street/SR 143 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 10) for bridge work. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road, southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive and westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Allow extra travel time.
- Detour: Consider using the westbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street as needed while other nearby ramps are closed. Additional local detour routes will be signed. For more visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com.