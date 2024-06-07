Watch Now
More closures underway along I-17, I-10 and L-101 this weekend (June 7-10)

I-17 project in north Valley continues
Arizona Department of Transportation
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jun 07, 2024

Another round of closures are scheduled this weekend for various construction projects around the Valley.

The following closures are in place, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:

  • Northbound I-17 closed between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 10) for pavement improvement work. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley and Pinnacle Peak roads closed. Please allow extra travel time and avoid the closure if possible by traveling before it begins Friday night. 
    • Primary Detour: Northbound I-17 drivers are advised to use the posted detour route on westbound Happy Valley Road to northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Loop 303 to return to I-17. Drivers in the southeast Valley (including travelers on I-10 from the Tucson area) can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to westbound I-10 (near 59th Avenue) and northbound Loop 303. Please note that traffic is lighter during early morning and late evening.

  • Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Warner Road and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 10) for pavement improvement work. 
    • Detour: Consider using westbound I-10 as an alternate freeway route to US 60 or northbound Dobson Road and McClintock Drive as local routes to travel beyond the Loop 101 closure.
  • Interstate 10 narrowed to two lanes in both directions between Broadway Road and 48th Street/SR 143 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 10) for bridge work. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road, southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive and westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Allow extra travel time. 
    • Detour: Consider using the westbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street as needed while other nearby ramps are closed. Additional local detour routes will be signed. For more visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com.
