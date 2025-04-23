Minor injuries reported after road rage shooting along SR 347 near Casa Blanca Road

MARICOPA, AZ — Officials are investigating an apparent road rage shooting along State Route 347 near Maricopa.

The incident occurred near Casa Blanca Road Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the shooting resulted in minor injuries and officials are interviewing the people who were involved.

No further details on what led to the shooting were immediately available.

Traffic is backed up in the area due to the investigation. Check current traffic conditions here.

The investigation is ongoing.